Rs1.670b released for seven waste companies

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Department has sanctioned and released an amount of Rs1.670 billion to seven waste management companies for maintenance of municipal services.

A letter with subject “Release of funds to seven solid waste management companies for first quarter during CFY 2020-21,” stated that finance department agrees to sanction and release an amount of Rs1,670.166 million in anticipation of provision of funds through technical supplementary grant during CFY 2020-21, for maintenance of municipal services in the respective cities (as 1st quarter), against an equal surrender from allocation under grant no PC 21031(031)-Miscellaneous, 01-General Public Service.

It said that Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) got Rs775.740 million, Gujranwala Waste Management Company got Rs126 million, Faisalabad Waste Management Company got Rs285.666 million, Sialkot Waste Management Company got Rs42.240 million, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company got Rs199.950 million, Multan Waste Management Company got Rs204.570 million and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company got Rs36 million. The letter concluded that Finance department agreed to place these funds into SDA No 248 of Secretary, LG&CD department jointly operated by Secretary, LG&CD department and Section Officer\General LG&CD department for further disbursement to the above said companies.