Sat Jul 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

99 gangs busted in June

Lahore

LAHORE:Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 240 members of 99 criminal gangs in the month of June. Police arrested 578 illicit arms carriers and 669 drug pushers. As many as 134 persons were arrested from brothels. Moreover, 402 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories and 400 court absconders were also arrested. As many as 1969 criminals were arrested on violation of ban/law one wheelie, kite flying, firing into the air, bagging, price control, renting premises, foreigners and loudspeaker use.

