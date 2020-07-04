Doctors, staff serving virus patients honoured

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid gave away certificates to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff serving COVOID-19 patients at Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Friday.

In her address, the minister said, “Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff serving in corona wards deserve great appreciation for this great service. Despite difficulties, our doctors served their nation day and night. Doctors played the role of Messiah in the corona pandemic and they are our frontline heroes.”

The minister also visited the site of the Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram Hospital. FJWU Vice-Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan and the chief engineer accompanied the minister to the site. The chief engineer apprised the minister of the details of the project. The minister said that five mother and child hospitals will prove to the game changers in Punjab. She said it was for the first time that five mother and child hospitals were being developed in Punjab.

She said that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is endeavouring to provide best possible healthcare services to the people of Punjab.