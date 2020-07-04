Kot Addu to be declared district:

MUZAFFARGARH: Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Shabir Ali Qureshi said Kot Addu would be declared new district while Chowk Sarwar Shaheed would be its tehsil in near future.

Talking to journalists here Friday, he said he had arranged a detailed meeting with the PM to discuss briefly about the matters of public interest and development projects to be initiated across the region. He further said that a university campus would also set up in Kot Addu in upcoming days. He said the PM had assured him of completing all development schemes proposed by him across the district.