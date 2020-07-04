RDA razes two site offices of illegal housing scheme

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate Thursday demolished two site offices, boundary walls and removed wall chalking and boards of an illegal housing scheme – Margalla Hills Enclave – in Mouza Mohra Shah Wali near Taxila.

Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi, superintendent scheme, scheme inspector and others carried out the operation with the assistance of police, says a press release.

The RDA spokesman said Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General Ammara Khan had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take a strict action against the illegal housing schemes and development and construction of booking and site offices.

The RDA also requested the IESCO, SNGPL and PTCL not to extend services to the illegal housing schemes.