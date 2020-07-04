Mayor asks LG representatives to brace for rainfall

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Friday stressed the need for alerting local bodies’ representatives in the wake of the forecast of heavy rainfall in the city.

According to a press statement issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the mayor said that drainage of rainwater should be ensured from streets, underpasses and big arteries where water gets stagnant and people, especially children, should be saved from electrocution during rains by keeping them away from electric poles. He maintained that the local government representatives were trying to resolve the issues and working all over the city without any discrimination.

The mayor passed these remarks while talking to local government representatives of UC-11, including UC Vice Chairperson Asia Jamshed, Women Councillor Naureen Rehan and Youth Councillor Muavia.

Akhtar said that the UCs were the nursery of local governments and uplift works at the UC level was their priority. He added that the local bodies were trying their level best to resolve issues in the city despite having limited resources.

He said the development works in UC-11 would be completed on an urgent basis, adding that the UC was inhabited by underprivileged people and it had been neglected in the past. The UC-11 secretary informed the mayor that the estimated budget for the UC was Rs13.2 million and Rs8.4 million was allocated for development schemes. Akhtar directed the relevant officials to complete the uplift works in the UC as soon as possible.