Football refresher coaching course under way

LAHORE: The three-day online men’s football refresher coaching course has got under way here.

In all, 20 coaches attended the course arranged by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee.

These 20 coaches are of Pakistan Premier Football League and Pakistan Football Federation League, belonging to 11 clubs and departments across the country.

The course is being conducted by chief instructor Tariq Lutfi and his assistants Nasir Ismail and Mohsin-ul-Hasnain.

During the second session of the course on Thursday, PFF NC chairman Humza Khan also addressed the participants.