close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

Driver sets his rickshaw ablaze

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

LAHORE: A driver set his rickshaw ablaze near Qurban Police Lines here on Wednesday, protesting against the City Traffic Police. Reportedly, a traffic warden stopped the rickshaw driver and issued him a ticket for overloading near Qurban Police Lines. He was so much frustrated over the move that he set his vehicle on fire as a mark of protest.

Latest News

More From Pakistan