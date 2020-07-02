Driver sets his rickshaw ablaze

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A driver set his rickshaw ablaze near Qurban Police Lines here on Wednesday, protesting against the City Traffic Police. Reportedly, a traffic warden stopped the rickshaw driver and issued him a ticket for overloading near Qurban Police Lines. He was so much frustrated over the move that he set his vehicle on fire as a mark of protest.