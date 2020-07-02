close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
July 2, 2020

Illegal gas connection disconnected

Lahore

July 2, 2020

LAHORE:Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Special Task Force for UFG raided a housing scheme on Kamahan Road and disconnected a domestic meter being used for commercial purpose. Gas through domestic meter was being used in a hotel. Gas meter has been disconnected and sent to laboratory for flow proving. The case is being processed for booking of volume. Moreover, an application in local police station is also being submitted for lodging FIR against the consumer.

