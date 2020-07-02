Manohar steps down as ICC chairman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: India’s Shashank Manohar on Wednesday stepped down as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after four years in office.
The 62-year-old successfully spearheaded efforts to restructure the ICC while in office, curbing the dominance of Australia, India and England — cricket’s three wealthiest nations.
He became the ICC’s first independent chairman in 2016 and was elected unopposed for a second term two years later but last year said he was ready to step down. Deputy chairman Imran Khwaja will take over until a successor is elected, the ICC said in a statement.