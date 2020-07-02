Garbage disposal in Central, Korangi districts now SSWMB’s job

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) will now perform the responsibility of garbage disposal in the Central and Korangi districts of Karachi, it was decided on Wednesday.

Central District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Chairman Rehan Hashmi and Korangi DMC Chairman Syed Nayyar Raza met Sindh Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh at his office on Wednesday to request that the SSWMB be tasked with garbage disposal in their respective districts.

Shaikh responded to the DMC chairmen positively, saying that after consultation with the LG minister, the transferring of the garbage disposal responsibilities will take place at once.

It is worth mentioning here that the SSWMB has already been performing civic responsibilities related to garbage disposal in four of the six districts of the metropolitan city.

Storm water drains

Shaikh told the meeting that on the request of the provincial government, the World Bank has given a special grant that will be used only for the cleaning of storm water drains across the city.

The LG secretary stressed that the huge task of cleaning the storm water drains cannot be achieved unless every stakeholder fully cooperates with one another.

“The WB grant will be exclusively used for the de-silting of storm water drains. For the completion of the task, the designated team will be on ground from tomorrow, but they need proper support from the officials of the DMCs who can identify the sensitive and possible choking points.”

Both the DMC chairmen assured the LG secretary

that the technical staff of their respective DMCs will be unconditionally assisting the teams tasked with cleaning storm water drains during the entire process. They also informed Shaikh that rain emergency units have been established at the DMC offices.

Sacrificial animals

The LG official told the meeting that on the instructions of the court, no one would be allowed to slaughter sacrificial animals at their home or on the roadside because special venues would be designated for the purpose.

“All the district administrations have been asked to identify a venue in every union council to be designated for sacrificing animals. The federal and provincial governments will follow the guidelines issued by the honourable court for the purpose.”

Secretary Shaikh pointed out that following the sacrifices in connection with Eidul Azha, the SSWMB will collect the offal and properly dispose them of for recycling.