Bike lifters gang busted, eight stolen motorcycles recovered

Rawalpindi: Sadar (Beiruni) police station making crackdown against motorcycle lifters gang arrested 'Kubra Gang' accomplice in motorcycle robberies and also recovered eight stolen motorcycles, spare parts of bikes and cash of 1.47 Lac from the bike lifters.

SHO Sadar (Beiruni) police station along with his team taking advantage of human intelligence arrested four members kubra gang accomplice in motorcycle robberies in Rawalpindi. Among detainee culprits includes Hayat aka Kubra, Muhammad Anas, Syed Nauman, Arbab Gulfraz. SP (Sadar) revealed that the detainee culprits were accomplice in lifting motorcycles from rural and urban areas of Rawalpindi.