PA passes supplementary budget

LAHORE:The Punjab Assembly passed the supplementary budget of over Rs 175 billion for the year 2019-20 with majority and all cut motions moved by the opposition were rejected.

The opposition lodged a protest during the session and the House also witnessed uproar when Chief Minister Usman Buzdar started delivering speech on the floor. Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi restrained the opposition from interrupting the CM whereas the opposition members remained busy chanting slogans.

After the speech of the CM, the session was prorogued. Meanwhile, the opposition also issued an 11-pages whitepaper on the Punjab budget for the fiscal year 2020-21. PML-N leaders grilled the government for ‘misleading’ the nation and making lives of poor population miserable.

Meanwhile, a resolution submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday lauded the bravery of policemen who thwarted a terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). MPA Sadia Taimoor submitted the resolution stating that the gallantry of the policemen foiling the attack on the PSX building is laudable. It said terrorists will never succeed in their evil designs. The resolution maintained that the country’s security forces are always ready to defend the motherland and lauded martyrs who always laid down their lives for the defence of the country.