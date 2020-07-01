DCs to decide about lockdown in virus-hit areas

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik Tuesday said that after the end of the smart lockdown, the deputy commissioners would decide whether to seal or open the affected localities, keeping in view the number of Covid-19 cases in their districts.

He expressed these views during a meeting presided over by Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan held at Chief Secretary’s Office to review the new strategy after the end of smart lockdown, prices and supply of essential medicines, and security arrangements across the province in the backdrop of the terrorist attack in Karachi.

Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas IG Punjab, divisional commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs participated through a video link. The chief secretary directed the administrative officers to notify at least four pharmacies in the districts to ensure the availability of medicines used in the treatment of Covid-19. In case of a high number of patients, more than four pharmacies could also be notified, he added. It was decided in the meeting that these notified pharmacies would work round-the-clock and would be advertised in the media for public awareness.

The health secretary informed the meeting that there was no shortage of essential medicines in the province. The meeting also decided to take stern action against plasma sellers. Briefing about the law and order, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir told the meeting that security was on high alert in the province after the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange and additional police personnel were being deployed at all sensitive places.