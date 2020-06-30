International Day of Parliamentarians: Sanjrani calls for strengthening parliamentary process

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his special message on the occasion of International Day of Parliamentarians Monday called for amplifying the message of significance of parliaments especially during the COVID-19 crisis. It is pertinent that June 30 is the day designated to celebrate the International Day of Parliamentarism. The United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution, recognised the role of parliaments in national plans and strategies and in ensuring greater transparency and accountability at national and global levels. The Senate chairman observed that the day coinciding with 130th anniversary of Inter-Parliamentary Union, has made it even more important and calls for coming together to express our resolve to strength the parliamentary process and practices. Senate chairman remarked that parliaments all over the world are grappling with the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on their Constitutional obligations, such as, oversight, lawmaking and public involvement. “These are the testing times which require extra ordinary steps and collaborations to address the extra ordinary circumstances; certainly parliaments have a vital role to play in protecting their populations and generating greater connectivity between nations to collectively address this pandemic,” he said.