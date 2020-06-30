3 of a family die in accident

BAHAWALPUR: Three members of a family died in a road accident near Donga Bonga, Bahawalnagar, on Monday.

According to police, Allah Ditta, his relative Rani Bibi, his four-year-old son and Juma Khan were moving on a motorcycle when a bus hit them, leaving Allah Ditta, Rani Bibi and the baby dead on the spot and Juma wounded critically.

RPO for solving people’s problems on priority: Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak has said that the complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal should be resolved on a priority basis.

While presiding over a meeting to review complaints, he said the police officers should avoid using delay tactics and solve people’s problems at earliest. The meeting was told that the 9,268 complaints were received on 8787 and Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit Portal. Out of these, 8,635 have been resolved while 633 were under process.