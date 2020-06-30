Seven injured in Lesco building collapse

LAHORE:Seven people were injured when an under-construction building collapsed near Qainchi stop here on Monday. The under-construction building of Lesco collapsed and as a result seven people were injured. They were shifted to hospital by Edhi volunteers. Two seriously injured people were shifted to Lahore General Hospital. Five workers were discharged after giving them first aid. It was feared that a man was still under the debris. The tow-storey building was being constructed at a grid station of Lesco on Walton Road.