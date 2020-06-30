Arts council sends nominations for civil awards

LAHORE:In recognition of the services of artists at the official level, the Lahore Arts Council has sent recommendations to the Punjab government for civil awards to different categories of art & culture like performing arts, fine & visual arts, literature and crafts.

The government invites nominations every year for different categories of civil awards to be announced by the President on 14th August. This year, LAC sent nominations from nearly all the possible fields. Alhamra sends such recommendations every year, and the government recognises the recommendations of Lahore Arts Council and issues civil awards to deserving candidates annually. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that civil awards not only bring honour to the winning artists but also serve as a beacon for newcomers in the field of literature. She stated that the role of our artists in different fields and the efforts that they made to beautify the society and promoting high values in the country is very important and we truly acknowledge their services. It is an honour for Alhamra to give civil awards to artists on the recommendations of the Lahore Arts Council, she added. Civil awards are conferred upon the artists, poets, intellectuals and painters in recognition of their achievements and services rendered for the development of art and culture.