Rallies staged in support of KP police

MINGORA: The activists of Gujjar Youth Forum and Gujjar Students forum on Sunday staged rally in support of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Carrying banners and placards in support of police, the activists gathered outside the Swat Press Club. Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Rabbani, Waqas Kahn and others said that the police were working keeping in view the tradition and culture of the people. They also assured support to police in curbing crimes in the area. The speakers, however, condemned the incident of Peshawar and urged the authorities to punish the culprits.

HANGU: The people staged a demonstration in favour of the KP Police on Sunday. The rally was also attended by former nazim Muhammad Ghani, Traders Union president Zaffar Iqbal, police officials and local elders. The speakers on the occasion said that Amir Tahkalay should be punished for speaking abusive language against the police officers. They said that police rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism and ensured peace so that citizens live peacefully.