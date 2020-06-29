Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: I did Masters in Commerce and now I wish to do more studies. Need your guidance what should I study next after such qualification. (Kamal Junaid Khan, Peshawar).

Ans: After such qualification, I think you should work at least for few years especially in your area of expertise and gain relevant experience. This is banking and I will advise you to participate in latest banking courses that are available to you for your promotion. Once you gain a few years of experience, a PhD in Economics, Finance or Banking would be a good idea.

Q2: Sir, after completion of my diploma in Computer Science with 84% marks, I now want to do BS IT. Please advise what is the best for my future career? (Mukarram Shah, Okara)

Ans: Computing Science or Information Technology (IT) are linked with each other; this would be good top up degree. I think you should do software engineering instead of IT and it has a wider scope. You can also do emerging subjects like networking, and internet security. Exploring before choosing is a good decision.

Q3: Respected Mr Abidi, I want to get your expert advice regarding my future study plans. I did bachelors (4-yr honors degree) with Physics. I had a CGPA of 3.91. Due to facing hardship and problems in getting a job related to Physics can I do MBA? Your suggestion and guidance shall be highly appreciated. (Shaukat Ali Channa, Sialkot)

Ans: I don't think that the specialisation you did has a very less future career jobs/ prospects. Physics related jobs include both related to Geography and Energy when it comes to using the knowledge of physics. Consider an emerging subject like Geophysics and yes you should also think about doing Nuclear Physics, Fusion Energy & Astronomy related Physics. Moreover, I suggest you should do some research and see what is more attracting to you as future career. Please note that MBA is only better choice if you have some experience.

Q4: Sir, please guide me any better subject as I need it for my MPhil after completion of my DVM. I will be grateful. I request your response as soon as possible. (Raja Zafar Awan, Rawalpindi)

Ans: My suggestion to you is that you should get some experience after graduation and think for yourself what are the main areas that require further research when it comes to Veterinary Medicine in Pakistan. You might be aware that a lot of new viruses and diseases have hit the animals and as such Veterinary Pathology, Veterinary Parasitology and Veterinary Microbiology are some very key specialist subjects that you should think over for research. Majority of these areas/ subjects attract international scholarships in foreign countries especially commonwealth scholarships in Veterinary sciences. I think this information would be beneficial for you.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).