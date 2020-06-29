CM Usman Buzdar condoles with Justice Bandial

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Usman Buzdar in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family. He prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family.

Usman Buzdar also condoled the death of an eminent law expert AK Dogar Advocate Supreme Court. In his condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family. The CM prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the grieved family.