Proposal to hold cattle markets outside cities, says Basharat Raja

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that recommendations are being sent to the federal government for setting up cattle markets outside the cities for the convenience of citizens on the occasion of Eidul Aza.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Saturday Livestock Minister Hasnain Dareshk, additional chief secretary, additional IG police, secretaries of local government and livestock departments were present while the divisional commissioners attended the meeting via video link. The meeting discussed holding cattle markets under certain SOPs.

The law minister emphasised that proper publicity should be made for the awareness of corona SOPs in proposed cattle markets.

He said that medical camps would be set up in cattle markets while buyers and traders would be required to wear face masks and gloves to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

He said that violation of SOPs set by the Health Department would be strictly enforced.

12 places identified for cattle markets: The city administration has identified 12 places to establish makeshift markets for sacrificial animals for the coming Eidul Azha. The Lahore division commissioner held a meeting on Saturday and directed the administrative officers to develop corona SOPs for the cattle markets. He also directed them to increase the number of makeshift markets to avoid rush of people.

He said that no children and elderly people would be allowed to visit the animal markets.

LDA: The auction of LDA properties scheduled for Monday (June 29) has been postponed and will be rescheduled very soon.

This was decided in view of the increasing number of corona patients in the City, resulting in lockdown of different areas. The auction of commercial and residential plots as well as lease rights of two parking plazas and two community centres were postponed.

bodies shifted: Edhi Foundation shifted a coronavirus suspected patient from his home to hospital and 12 bodies of corvonavirus victims from hospitals to their homes in the provincial metropolis.

Two die: Two people died and two suffered injured in the Gajumatta area. According to Edhi volunteers, the deceased and injured were removed to nearby hospital.