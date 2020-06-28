Usman Buzdar, Pervaiz Elahi reaffirm resolve to serve people

LAHORE : A meeting was held between Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss the matters of mutual interest, political situation and projects of public welfare as well as working relationship.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to serve the people of Punjab and said that journey of public service would go ahead with more speed. They said that both the allies would remain together and no one would be allowed to create hurdle in the mission of providing relief to the people.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said, “PML-Q is our ally and we are working together.” The opposition has always tied to score points at every critical juncture, including corona pandemic. Opposition parties are confused, the CM said.

Usman Buzdar lauded the services of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for conducting the parliamentary proceedings of the House in an efficient manner. He said that PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi set a new precedent by running the House in a balanced manner and his parliamentary services are commendable. He said the PA Speakers played his due role in taking the members along. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the Punjab government has presented a better and balanced budget in such a difficult economic situation. He also congratulated the chief minister and his team on presenting a tax-free budget. Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said that he is seeing Punjab moving fast on road to progress and development. He said that PML-Q is the ally of PTI and will remain so. He said that the opposition put off the projects of public welfare of his tenure due to their ego. The opposition has no credibility among the people, the PML-Q leader said. “Serving people is our mission,” he added.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and PA Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Muhammad Ajmal Cheema called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office on Saturday.

Muhammad Ajmal Cheema apprised Usman Buzdar of the problems of his area. The CM while assuring him of speedy solution to the problems said respect of the assembly members is his respect. The speed of development work in the constituencies of elected representatives will be accelerated and no compromise will be made on the quality of work. He said that public representatives should regularly monitor the development projects in their areas. He said that continuous efforts should be made to redress the peoples’ grievances.

Parliamentary Secy: Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and thanked him for taking personal interest in solving the minorities’ problems. He said that exemplary steps have been taken by Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for the welfare of minorities. He maintained that government has won the hearts of the minorities by allocating funds for the repair and renovation of the worship places of minorities. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for the approval of budget for the construction of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib. The CM said that all possible resources will be provided for the welfare of the minorities of the province. The PTI government has vision for the betterment and welfare of minorities of the province. Equal opportunities of education and development are being provided to the minorities in Punjab. He said that minorities living in Pakistan have equal rights as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan. Religious places of minorities will be taken care of besides safeguarding their rights. He said that stipends worth billions of rupees have been provided for the bright minority students. The role of minorities in the development of Pakistan is commendable, he added.