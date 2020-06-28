PCR machine inaugurated at Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD: An automatic PCR machine has been inaugurated at Allied Hospital's Biosafety level-3 laboratory on Saturday.

The machine will conduct 2,000 tests in 24 hours. Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Rifat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and MPA Adil Pervez Gujjar inaugurated the lab.

Medical Superintendent Allied Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf and other doctors were also present.

The commissioner said the machine would double the number of tests which is an important step taken by the Punjab government. He said there is no pending corona test at the moment.

The VC said the machine was purchased at a cost of Rs 9 million.

DISTRICT PEACE BODY MEETING: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Saturday chaired a meeting of the District Peace Committee.The DC welcomed religious scholars and lauded their cooperation during the holy month of Ramazan.

He urged people to follow precautionary measures and wear face masks to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The DC appealed to religious scholars to spread the social distancing message to keep people safe from Covid-19 infection. The meeting also discussed issues relating to celebrate Eidul Azha.

Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Syed Muhammad Jaffar Naqvi and others appreciated the steps taken by the district administration to contain the spread of Covid-19.