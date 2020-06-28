Aimal declared Thailand Volleyball League’s best spiker

KARACHI: Pakistan volleyball captain Aimal Khan has been declared the best spiker and second highest scorer of the 15th Thailand Volleyball League 2020.

As per statistics released by the Volleyball Association of Thailand, Aimal, who represented Nakhon Ratchasima, The Mall VC, emerged as the best spiker with 55.1813 percent.

Wanchai Thapwiset (Nakhon Ratchasima, The Mall VC) with 55.0547 percent stood second. Kittikhun Sri-utthawong (Diamond Food VC) 51.8349 percent, Mark Espace (Visakha) 49.8630 percent and Janita Surath (Nakhon Ratchasima, The Mall VC) 49.7585 percent secured the next three positions.

Meanwhile, Aimal was also adjudged the second leading scorer with 250 points.

Amornthep Khonharn (Rajamangala Lanna, Phitsanulok, VC) emerged as the top player with 271 points. Phusit Pho Narin (Air Force) with 240 points, Mark Espace (Visakha) with 208 points and Anut Promchan (Rajamangala Lanna, Phitsanulok, VC) with 199 points grabbed the next three spots.

On the best blockers list, Aimal stood fifth and on the best servers list Aimal finished fourth.

Aimal and Mohammad Waseem featured in the Thailand League this season. Both the players remained stranded in Bangkok for several weeks because of the lockdown imposed to control COVID-19 and international flights unavailability.

Eventually the Pakistan embassy in Thailand managed a flight for all the Pakistanis stranded in Bangkok.

The top four teams of the league will compete in Super Cup which has been scheduled to begin from July 22. Aimal plans to join his team. “Because of the COVID-19 issue embassies are closed. I am waiting and when the situation improves I will go to Thailand to join the team. Some Brazilian players have also been stuck at home because of the same issue,” Aimal said.

He said that the 2020-2021 league would also start in September. About his fitness during lockdown, Aimal said he is training and is doing gym. “I am training and doing gym but I have not done any training with the ball,” Aimal said.

He said that there is no indoor hall in Swat which is a big issue. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing top talent in volleyball. I request the provincial government to establish some indoor halls in KP, particularly in those areas from where talent is coming up,” Aimal said.