close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

Student dies in pillar collapse

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

DI KHAN: A student of a madrassa died and another was injured when a pillar in the seminary collapsed in Dhaki area, said hospital and Rescue 1122 sources on Friday.

The incident happened at Madrassa Arabia Islamia on Dhaki Road. The deceased was identified as Nadeem and the name of the injured could not be ascertained.

Latest News

More From Peshawar