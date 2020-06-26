‘Begging and destruction hallmarks of PTI’

LAHORE:Criticising the PTI government, PML-N spokeswoman Uzma Bukhari said it has two visions; first is begging in the garb of corona epidemic and the second is the destruction of economy.

She suggested the PTI leadership change the party name with Chanda Party. In a statement issued on Thursday, she said the Tiger Force of Imran Niazi is only visible on social media. She claimed PML-N provided protection kits to paramedics across the country, including Azad Kashmir, following the instructions of Shahbaz Sharif. On the other hand, she said, over 100 members of government cabinet have badly failed to distribute such kits in their constituencies.