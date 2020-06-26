Govt employees stage rallies to demand increase in salaries

TIMERGARA/MANSEHRA: Hundreds of government employees of various departments on Thursday staged a protest rallies against government for not increasing their salaries in the budget.

Led by provincial president of the All Government Employees Coordination Council (AGECC) Syed Muhammad Shah, the employees of various government departments gathered in front of the DEO office in Timergara.

Carrying banners and placards, the protesters marched on the road from Balambat to Timergara Press Club.

They blocked Timergara Chitral road for some time and chanted slogans against the government. The rally was addressed by Syed Muhammad Shah, district president All Pakistan Clerks Association Muhammad Salim, president Ittehad Asateza Haji Khaliqur Rehman and others.

They termed the recent budget as anti-government employees. Meanwhile, the activists of various political and religious parties

and government employees took to the streets in Judbah area in Torghar district to demand an increase in salaries in accordance with the price-hike in the country.

“We will stretch our agitation to the entire country if our demand is not met,” Nisar Khan, All Pakistan Clerks Association, Torghar, told the protesters.

The protesters, who assembled outside the district administration offices, marched through various roads, demanding the increase in their salaries. Holding banners and placards, the protesters also raised slogans in support of their demands and against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Nisar Khan said the government had put an extra financial burden on its employees while not increasing their salaries in the budget.

“We can’t manage our domestic and children’s monthly educational expenditures if the government doesn’t increase salaries,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl district amir Mufti Safiullah said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government shattered the country’s economy.

Pakistan People’s Party’s Said Laiq Shah, district president of All Teachers Association Allamuddin and tehsil president Naeemullah also addressed the rally.