PAL, DRC offices set up in Hayatabad Industrial Estate

PESHAWAR: Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP), in joint efforts with the Police Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, has established modern Police Assistance Lines (PAL) and Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) in Hayatabad Industrial Estate.

The police service facilities were formally opened by Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi during a ceremony held on Thursday. IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi said on the occasion that the process of punishment and reward has fundamental value in the Police Department. He said the establishment of PAL and DRC offices was reposing trust of the business community in the police. He added the traders have played a pivotal role in economic development of the country.

Former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, Secretary DRC Hayatabad Industrial Estate and Chairman of IAP Standing Committee on Law Enforcement Agencies Malik Imran Ishaq, DRC jury members Riaz Arshad, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Haris Mufti, Junaid Altaf, Ahmad Mustafa, former senior vice-president of the SCCI Engr Saad Khan Zahid and others attended the event.

Highlighting the main objectives of setting up PAL and DRC, Imran Ishaq said it was a longstanding demand of the business community to establish the police service facilities in Hayatabad Industrial Estate.

Ghazanfar Bilour congratulated the business community for establishment of PAL and DRC offices in HIE Peshawar and made a demand to upgrade the Hayatabad police chowki into ‘full-fledged’ police station.

Javed Khattak said the PAL and DRC were a good and unique example of public-private partnership and assured such police service facilities will be extended in newly establishing special economic zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, because they would helpful to restore investors and businesspersons’ confidence and give them a sense of security.