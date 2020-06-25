Prof Mahmud Aurangzeb appointed KMC dean

PESHAWAR: Board of Governors (BoG), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), appointed known laparoscopic surgeon Prof Mahmud Aurangzeb as dean of Khyber Medical College (KMC) on Wednesday.

He has been appointed for a period of five years, as previously the dean and other administrative position holders used to be appointed for a three-year period, but after recent amendment to the MTI Act 2015, the tenure is now extended to five years.

According to a press release issued by the KTH administration, Prof Mahmud Aurangzeb is stated to be the pioneer of laparoscopic surgery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was head of surgery department in KTH and was currently working as chief executive officer of the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Peshawar since October 2018. Prof Mahmud Aurangzeb is the KMC graduate of 1985 batch and did FRCS from Royal College of Surgeons, England, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Glasgow, and Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh.

He secured a gold medal in anatomy in 1st professional examination and 1st position in MBBS in 1st professional examination.

He joined KTH as house officer in 1985, then senior house officer and then left for higher education in the United Kingdom. Dr Mehmud Aurangzeb joined Hammersmith Hospital in London as senior house officer, he also worked senior house officer in Edgeware General Hospital, Middlesex and Royal Brompton Hospital, London. In 1991, he worked as registrar in Princess Margaret Hospital, Swindon. After completion of his studies there, he returned to Pakistan and joined KTH as senior registrar in 1993, then became assistant professor and associate professor and later became professor of surgery in 2013.

Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb has a vast experience of general medicine, general surgery, accident & emergency, orthopaedic, cardiothoracic surgery, vascular surgery and urology and then he focused on laparoscopic surgery. He received fellowship in Laparoscopic Surgery and is the member of International Society of Laparoscopic and Minimal Invasive Surgery. Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb has an excellent academic, research and extra curriculum activities record.Prof Mahmud Aurangzeb joined the institution when the dean position was empowered to work as chief executive officer, overall in-charge of the college as well as of the teaching hospital, KTH. The hospital has been in crisis for some time and it is widely believed that if so-called health reforms of the PTI government had damaged any medical institution, that is KTH. There are so many issues but the biggest challenge to the newly appointed dean is the mushroom number of associations of the hospital employees, mostly used for blackmailing purposes.