KDA removes barrier from Saiful Muluk Lake

MANSEHERA: The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has removed a barrier installed by locals to collect toll tax from tourists at Saiful Muluk Lake.

The KDA team removed barrier, clearing road for the traffic as locals had approached the managing director to take action against those involved in the illegal collection of toll tax.

Meanwhile, bodies of four cousins, including two brothers, couldn’t be fished out of Kunhar River. Hassan Shah, his brother Hussain Shah and their cousins Taimur Shah and Ali Shah had drowned after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into Kunhar River two days back.

The divers of Rescue 1122 resumed their operation on third consecutive day on Tuesday but failed to fish of any of bodies. The rescuers are yet to locate vehicle, which plunged into the river in Malkandi area of Kaghan valley.