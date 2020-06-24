Five-tier formula for college teachers

PESHAWAR: Expressing satisfaction over the approval of five-tier formula for their promotion, the college teachers on Tuesday said that it would resolve a longstanding issue of the teachers pertaining to their promotions and service structure. In a press statement, provincial president of Khybker Pakhtunkhwa College Teachers Association Abdul Hamid Afridi said that the college teachers had been passing through great mental agony due to the non-availability of the service structure. He was thankful to Chief Mahmood Khan, Special Advisor on Higher Education Khaliqur Rahman, Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra and the officials of the department’s concerned for their tireless efforts to get the service structure approved.