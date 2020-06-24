close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
June 24, 2020

Five-tier formula for college teachers

National

BR
Bureau report
June 24, 2020

PESHAWAR: Expressing satisfaction over the approval of five-tier formula for their promotion, the college teachers on Tuesday said that it would resolve a longstanding issue of the teachers pertaining to their promotions and service structure. In a press statement, provincial president of Khybker Pakhtunkhwa College Teachers Association Abdul Hamid Afridi said that the college teachers had been passing through great mental agony due to the non-availability of the service structure. He was thankful to Chief Mahmood Khan, Special Advisor on Higher Education Khaliqur Rahman, Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra and the officials of the department’s concerned for their tireless efforts to get the service structure approved.

Latest News

More From Pakistan