Saudi Arabia’s Haj decision lauded

LAHORE:Pakistan Ulema Council lauded decision made by Saudi Arabia authorities for not calling off Haj in wake of Covid-19 and holding limited Hajj arrangements.

Religious scholars and Muftis from all over country, including Pakistan Ulema Council, Darul Afta Pakistan and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council urged upon intending pilgrims to disburse their Haj savings at poor and downtrodden segments of society who have been facing economic challenges in wake of Covid-19 lockdown. Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and others stated that decision on part of Saudi Arabia for holding limited Haj arrangements in wake of the pandemic was rightfully good.

counsellors: Punjab University Career Counselling Centre Director Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry has said that career counsellors should be appointed in Pakistan Embassy for education and professional guidance of Pakistani youths in Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release, he was addressing a seminar to highlight the education and professionalism of Pakistani youths living in Saudi Arabia. The seminar was organised on the instructions of PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad to counsel the Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia regarding career opportunities in the prevailing situation.

The online seminar was jointly organised by PUCCPC and an NGO, and was participated by the principals of Pakistani schools, teachers, professionals, parents, academic and literary, political leaders, and staff of the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh. Addressing the seminar, Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry said that surveys around the world showed that university graduates were paid more on job so Pakistani children should benefit from private degree programmes at various universities.

Face shields: A Lahore-based company has donated face shields to Punjab University for protection from Covid-19. In this regard, the company Chairman Almas Hyder called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad and informed the VC that these were specifically designed as a part of personal protection equipment (PPE) to protect people, especially doctors and paramedics treating the coronavirus patients across the country.