PHC bans unauthorised plasma transfusion

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday has banned unauthorised plasma transfusion to Covid-19 patients, and allowed only to those hospitals which have been approved by the Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG).

According to a letter issued to all the public and private hospitals, only those healthcare establishments are allowed to carry out plasma transfusion, which have been allowed by the CEAG. It has been maintained that the clinical trials for transfusion of plasma from Covid-19 recovered patients are still under way, and its efficacy is yet to be authenticated. However, certain public and private hospitals, which are not registered for the trial, have been found prescribing plasma to patients without following any protocols, which tantamount to malpractice. “Transfusion of plasma from Covid-19 recovered patients, by hospitals without permission from the CEAG, comes under the definition of malpractice,” maintains the PHC in its letter.

The Commission has warned of strict action under the PHC ACT against any hospital or consultant found to be involved in illegal practice of Covid-19 plasma transfusion without approval of the CEAG.