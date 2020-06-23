Revamped Madadgar 15 giving significant results, says DIG Maqsood Memon

After its revamping, police helpline Madadgar 15 is giving significant results and working effectively in three shifts, said Sindh Police Security Division chief Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Maqsood Ahmed Memon on Monday.

Talking to The News, he said Madadgar 15 was established in the year 1988 at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi with the objective of helping citizens with a timely response. It was stretched upto the district level in 2001, while the Madadgar 15 Call Centre was established at the CPO in 2003 aiming to serve as a nerve centre for attending emergency calls.

The Madadgar 15 Call Centre is now operational on the first floor of the Airport Police Station to provide a quick and timely emergency response to the citizens of Karachi. Previously, this unit was working with 328 staffers, having integrated with the Special Security Unit (SSU) and other security division units. It is now operational having a strength of 2,141 staffers with 176 vehicles.

Moreover, 126 call agents and dispatcher are working at the Madadgar 15 Call Centre 24/7 in three Shifts round the clock, and they receive approximately 10,000 calls per day. However, since its upgradation, Madadgar 15 has improved its performance extensively and restored the trust of public in the police.

DIG Security Maqsood Ahmed Memon said that if we analysed the good work done by Madadgar 15 from January 1 to June 15, 2020, we could have great examples of protecting citizens from incidents ranging from terrorism, kidnappings for ransom to robbery attempts.

In total, 69 dacoits were arrested, 36 dacoity attempts were foiled, 33,465 potential clashes among citizens were averted due to an immediate response, which could have resulted in damage to public assets or bloodshed.

Furthermore, Madadgar 15 personnel quickly responded to 841 fire incidents, coordinated with the fire brigade and ambulance service, and avoided huge losses. Two women who were being sexually abused and held hostage were rescued by this police force.

DIG Memon added that two kidnapping attempts were spoiled by Madadgar 15, whose personnel responded quickly, rescued 18 abducted persons and arrested 15 kidnappers. During a recent terrorist attack on a Rangers’ mobile, Madadgar 15 extinguished a fire together with public and Rangers personnel.

In another incident, an unknown abandoned motorbike-laden with explosive material was recovered within the limits of Steel Town Police Station, while on one occasion, the police force arrested two men allegedly involved in an attempt to murder.

Showing integrity and honesty, Madadgar 15 handed over a wallet containing Rs10, 500 and other belongings in the limits of the Artillery Maidan area.

In an another example, Madadgar 15 reached the spot and detected the risk of a major accident due to heavy gas leakage from an empty plot. Cops cordoned off and evacuated the place. In response to one another incident, Madadgar 15 Jawans put their lives at risk to rescue two children, while a building was about to collapse. During this action, PC Fayaz and PC Nabi got injured.

Moreover, Madadgar 15 rescued a woman, Maryam Bibi, while she was drowning in the sea in her car, by arranging a fork-lifter. In another incident, cops recovered a missing girl aged 10, and handed her over to her parents.

On a complaint by local area dignitaries, Madagar 15 responded quickly and arrested a drug-peddler along with a 9mm pistol. Domestic violence is always the core issue of our society, and Madadgar 15 personnel resolved 5090 complains of domestic violence timely.

DIG Maqsood Memon said the coronavirus is an issue which has shocked the whole world, but personnel of Madadgar 15 are putting their lives at risk and responding timely to every call related to COVID-19 patients. In total, 116 calls were answered timely and the citizens were provided every possible help from January 1 to June 15 this year, he added.