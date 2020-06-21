Commercial, agricultural land reclaimed

Ag APP

LAHORE : The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Region-B Lahore, took strict action against Qabza mafia in Sheikhupura and got vacated 20 shops, commercial and agricultural land of the Punjab government worth Rs 26.4 million on main Sialkot Road.

In another operation, the ACE retrieved more than 31 acre agricultural land in three different Mozas named Dala Wahga Patiala and Adhean, Muridke tehsil, valued at Rs 11Cror.

ACE Lahore B Reginal Director Waseem Hammad along with the Sheikhupura deputy commissioner supervised the operations against the land grabbers.

The operations were conducted with the support of district administration and police. After successful operation the possession of the retrieved land was handed over to the departments concerned.

ACE is taking action against land grabbers without any discrimination throughout Punjab. ACE Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees has directed all regional and headquarter officers to adopt zero-tolerance policy against the corrupt elements and take immediate steps to remove the illegal occupation from the state land.

APP adds: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Saturday retrieved state land from the land grabbers in the areas of Tajpura and Allama Iqbal Town.

According to the LDA spokesperson, the team of the Estate Management Directorate-ll retrieved plot number 58 A-1 in Tajpura and five-marla plot in Mehran Block of Allama Iqbal Town from land grabbers. The LDA squad also demolished illegal constructions made on the plots and retrieved the land from illegal occupation.

shopkeepers held: The price control magistrates arrested seven shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Saturday.

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates also imposed Rs 50,500 fine on several shopkeepers.

They inspected 334 points and found 31 violations. As many as seven cases were also registered against profiteers.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, the price control magistrates are conducting raids across the City to ensure availability of commodities on officially-fixed rates.

Anti-dengue drive: The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 94, Shadman, where he checked the staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

Meanwhile, Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha visited various areas to review the measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance.