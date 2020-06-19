Robbers injure three in many hits

LAHORE:Robbers made away with cash in different incidents while injured a citizen on offering resistance here Thursday. A citizen Javed Iqbal was injured by robbers on offering resistance. Another citizen Amshab Asim was injured by robbers when he withdrew money from ATM in the limits of South Cantt while in Kot Lakhpat area, robbers snatched Rs600,000 from Awais and his family, Rs500,000 from Tauseef of Millat Park, Rs535,000 from Babar in Baghbanpura, Rs310,000 from Jahangir in Model Town.

Meanwhile, a man was shot and wounded by robbers in Naseerabad on Thursday. The robbers held the victim, Muhammad Shahzad, hostage at gunpoint near Model Town Mor and deprived him of cash Rs 23,000. Shahzad attempted to overpower one of them, upon which the robbers shot and wounded him and escaped.

Four injured: Four people were injured in a collision involving four bikes in Gulshan Iqbal area on here Thursday. The injured identified as Kashan, 30, Rehan, 26, Ans 20, and Ali, 12, were admitted to Jinnah Hospital. The accident took place near Karim Block.

Fire: A fire broke out in a house on Gurumangat Road here on Thursday. The cause of the fire was said to be a short circuit. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Two held: Shalimar Police arrested two people and their accomplices over torturing children. Accused Sadam, Sher Khan and their accomplices were involved in torturing children and forcing them to sell narcotics. The accused made a video viral showing that children were being tortured.

cases: The CCPO has said 615 cases have been registered in 12 days over violation of corona SOPs and 1,739 shops were sealed for violation of lockdown. He said divisional officers checked more than 1,113 markets across the city. Similarly, challan tickets were issued to more than 34,000 motorcycles and vehicles for driving without masks, 15,964 shopkeepers were warned over violation, he said.

Man held for firing: Shalimar police arrested a man for doing firing and registered a case against him on the instructions of CCPO. The CCPO took notice of aerial firing videos of the man on social media and ordered his arrest. The police arrested him along with two pistols. SP Civil Lines said a stern action is being taken against the people involved in aerial firing and law breaking.