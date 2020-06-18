Punjab governor appeals to people to stay indoors

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said corona has become uncontrollable but if people follow SOPs, corona can be controlled.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the governor while talking to different delegations said that those who do not follow the SOPs to avoid corona will suffer themselves and endanger the lives of others.

For God’s sake, people should not go out of their homes to take corona and give it to others. We will not allow conditions like America and Germany to arise in Pakistan. We will not leave those who lost their jobs in the corona crisis alone and we stand with them, said the governor Punjab.

He said it was time to implement SOPs without any delay. He said the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is with the poor families in this hour of need and ‘we too have so far provided rations to more than 1.2 million people through the PDN platform. The bereaved families will never be left alone’.