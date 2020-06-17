Covid-19 patient dies in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another patient of coronavirus lost battle for life, taking the tally of fatalities to 32 in Nowshera district since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country

Also, three more suspected patients of Covid-19 reported positive for the viral disease, raising the number of confirmed infected persons to 556 in the district. Officials said that Naz Wali, a resident of Pabbi, was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera, for breathing complications.

He was put on ventilator but could not survive and expired while struggling for life. The officials added that 1832 suspected persons underwent for test for coronavirus in which 1075 were reported negative.

Similarly, seven more patients recovered from the fast-spreading viral disease. The officials of district administration have appealed people to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety steps to stem the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the area.