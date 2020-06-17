Journalist colonies to be established in every division: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday handed over a cheque for Rs54 million to Multan Development Authority Director General Muhammad Ali Abbas for development works at the Multan Journalists Housing Society.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the amount would be utilised for development works, so that 534 allottees could construct their homes in the society, said a handout issued here.

He promised that journalist colonies would be established in every division and the government would continue to take steps for welfare of the community. The CM said that media role was important for creating awareness among the public and added the Punjab government had run a vigorous campaign to educate citizens about the importance of precautions for safety from corona virus.

The result of non-observance of the SOPs was visible and a decision had been made to seal the most affected areas, he added. The government was striving to minimise the spread of virus and citizens would have to follow the government instructions in this regard, he asserted.

President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum presented life membership to the chief minister. Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Parliamentary Secretary (Information) Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Secretary Information, DGPR and MD Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation were also present.