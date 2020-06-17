Warrants for Ashiana case accused

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for one Bilal Kidwai for not appearing before the court. Bilal is a co-accused with opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing reference.

Bilal was not appearing before the court despite repeated court notices which forced the judge to issue his non-bailable arrest warrants. The court has ordered authorities to ensure presence of Kidwai before the court on next hearing on June 20. The court also summoned more prosecution witnesses on the same date to record their statements.