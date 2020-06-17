Three more Khyber journalists test positive for Covid-19

LANDIKOTAL: Three more journalists in newly merged Khyber district tested positive for coronavirus, healthcare officials confirmed on Tuesday. The number of coronavirus infected media persons in Khyber has now risen to six. Health officials in Khyber said the three journalists who tested positive were from Landikotal and Jamrud.

The journalists included Mian Jan Afridi and Lal Zameer Afridi who are working for print media and Qazi Fazlullah, correspondent for Geo TV for Khyber. Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mehmood Aslam Wazir said that a few weeks ago three other journalists Saeed Zaman Afridi, Amir Zada Afridi and Awal Sher Afridi had been diagnosed with Covid-19.