Tue Jun 16, 2020
AFP
June 16, 2020

Burundi’s new president to be sworn in on Thursday

World

AFP
June 16, 2020

BUJUMBURA, Burundi: Burundi´s newly-elected president Evariste Ndayishimiye will be sworn

in on Thursday, the foreign ministry announced, in a ceremony fast-tracked by the sudden death of the incumbent, Pierre Nkurunziza.

Nkurunziza died on June 8 aged 55, of what authorities said was heart failure. His death came less than two weeks after his wife had been flown to a Nairobi hospital for treatment for coronavirus, according to a medical document seen by AFP.

