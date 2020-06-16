Burundi’s new president to be sworn in on Thursday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUJUMBURA, Burundi: Burundi´s newly-elected president Evariste Ndayishimiye will be sworn
in on Thursday, the foreign ministry announced, in a ceremony fast-tracked by the sudden death of the incumbent, Pierre Nkurunziza.
Nkurunziza died on June 8 aged 55, of what authorities said was heart failure. His death came less than two weeks after his wife had been flown to a Nairobi hospital for treatment for coronavirus, according to a medical document seen by AFP.