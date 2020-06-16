Suspected robber killed by shopkeeper

A suspected robber was killed by a shopkeeper in Bufferzone’s Sector 15 on Monday. According to the Taimuria police, the incident took place when two armed men riding a motorcycle entered an electronic shop and attempted to loot cash and other valuables.

The shopkeeper opened fire and killed one of the two robbers on the spot while the other managed to escape the scene. Rescuers conveyed the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later shifted it to a morgue for identification. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Shopkeeper injured

A shopkeeper was wounded near Garam Chashma within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station. The police said that the incident took place when three armed men riding a motorcycle entered a shop and attempted to loot cash from the shopkeeper. The robbers opened fire and injured 25-year-old Naseer Khan, son of Noor Khan, for putting up resistance to a mugging bid.