Lockdowns, protective measures a brake to corona

PESHAWAR: Commenting on the statement of Federal Minister Asad Omer that the number of Covid-19 patients would reach one million by the end of July if the people did not follow precautionary measures, the experts and elders from various walks of life in their separate chat with The News observed that the lockdowns and protective measures were like putting a brake to this deadly virus.

Almost all the opposition parties are criticising the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the spike in coronavirus pandemic. The members of treasury benches, on the other hand, accused Sindh government for lapses. However, the experts said it was the joint responsibility of the people to put brakes on the deadly virus at this stage instead of indulging in blame games. Though the government had been requesting the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPS) but most don’t listen, forcing the rulers to announce punishment if they continued violations. Quoting the figures, the experts said that with the present infection rate of 6,000 new cases diagnosed each day and 100 deaths we will have a total of 250,000 reported cases and 4,500 deaths by 1st of July. If present infection rate of 6,000 new cases diagnosed each day and 100 deaths continue in the month of July, we will have a total of 450,000 reported cases and 7,500 deaths August 1. If the rate of new cases reported increases to 10,000 each day and 200 deaths in July, we will have 550,000 reported cases and 10,500 deaths by 1st of August.

When the lockdown was relaxed on May 9, there were 1,000 new cases diagnosed and 20 deaths recorded each day. Two weeks after Eidul Fitr, newly diagnosed cases had risen to 2,000 each day with 40 deaths.

Two weeks later, it had increased to 4,000 new cases and 70-80 deaths. One week later, on June 14, we have 6,000 new cases and 100 deaths. With this pace, we will have 8,000 new cases and 120 deaths each day on June 21. If we are going to reach a peak at the end of July or start of August as predicted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the current rate there is likelihood of having 25,000-50,000 new cases and 500-1000 deaths recorded each day in Pakistan. The experts underlined importance of putting brakes to coronavirus pandemic, urging the general public to follow the SOPs to stop the spread of the virus.