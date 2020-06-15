86 deaths from corona in Faisalabad so far

FAISALABAD: A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the Committee room of the Commissioner Office on Sunday.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali briefed the members of the assembly about the latest situation of coronavirus in the district, prevention measures, implementation of lockdown, wheat procurement campaign and development programmes. Parliamentarians Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Malik Umar Farooq, Ch Latif Nazar, Mian Khayal Kastro, Adil Pervez Gujjar, Firdous Rai and others attended the meeting.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Afifa Shajia, Wasa MD Abdul Jabbar Ch, Deputy Director Development Syed Naveed Iqbal, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad and officers of other departments were also present.

Welcoming the parliamentarians, Commissioner Ishrat Ali said that in view of the current situation of coronavirus, although most of the focus was on prevention and precautionary measures, however, coordinated strategy was adopted in matters of public welfare and regional development and divisional, district and police administration would continue to ensure close liaison with the members of the assembly so that the highest standards of public service could be established by making the best use of the resources available through mutual consultation.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali gave a detailed briefing on the situation of coronavirus, preventive measures, implementation of SOPs during lockdown, targets of wheat procurement campaign and development programmes. He informed that 5,992 passengers arrived here till date through 43 flights which was the largest number of passengers after Lahore for which all possible measures were taken in 862 rooms of four quarantine centres while 301 pilgrims and 69 members of Tablighi Jamaat ensured provision of three tines meals a day and other facilities for the passengers and philanthropists of Faisalabad had been very supportive in this regard.

In addition, he told, 1,498 passengers had been quarantined in nine private hotels and 329 positive visitors, preachers and travelers had returned home after recovered. He said that 13,344 locals of Faisalabad had undergone corona test and out of whom 9,158 were negative. Similarly, 2,752 persons tested positive and 86 deaths were reported till now, he disclosed. He said that four assistant commissioners, the DHO, the district programme coordinator and the district surveillance coordinator, were also infected with the coronavirus and two ACs and DHOs had been recovered.

The DC said that 1,154 doctors were tested and out of whom 284 tested positive for coronavirus and 140 doctors had been recovered so far. He informed that anti-corona SOPs were being checked daily in the markets and bazaars and more than 1,200 shops had been sealed so far for not implemented SOPs. He said that most of the people were now wearing masks instead of giving minor punishments to the citizens.

He also briefed on the progress of the wheat procurement drive and the targets achieved and said that transparency was being ensured while completing various development schemes.

He said that the court had ordered implementation of the price of sugar at Rs 70 per kg for which meetings had been held with sugar mills administration while steps were being taken immediately for sale of sugar through trucking points. The DC said that the price of 20kg bag of flour had been fixed at Rs 805. The parliamentarians appreciated the efforts of front liners against coronavirus and said that they would continue their support regarding awareness to the general public against threats of corona.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Sunday visited the General Bus Stand to check the anti-corona SOPs.