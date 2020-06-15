India should focus on domestic issues: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday advised the Indian government to focus on its domestic issues instead of "behaving like an expansionist nation".

In a two-part tweet, the foreign minister said, "It would serve Modi’s government and ‘neighbourhood first’ policy well to realise India’s neighbours pose far less of a problem than their own domestic inadequacies, failures and fascism."

Qureshi also criticised India for "igniting border disputes with every neighbour" and said that the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government should "focus on serving the poor, downtrodden and minorities of India better".

The virus has fuelled hate against Muslims in India as well as insecurities among the poor people who have lost work due to the government's measures to curb the spread.

Indian forces often resort to aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) and target soldiers as well as civilians in “unprovoked” attacks, which results in damage to both life and property.