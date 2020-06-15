Armenia detains dozens at opposition protest over raids

YEREVAN: Armenian police on Sunday detained dozens of opposition supporters protesting in Yerevan after the security service searched the home and office of an opposition leader over alleged economic crimes.

"More than 90 people were briefly detained" at the protest, Armenian police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan told AFP. Mass gatherings are currently banned in Armenia due to a state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest came as Armenia´s national security service (NSS) said it had searched the house of oligarch and opposition politician Gagik Tsarukyan and offices of his Prosperous Armenia party as part of an investigation into "financial crimes".

Tsarukyan is suspected of running an "illegal gambling business that has deprived the state coffers of some $60 million" and he has been summoned for questioning, the security service said in a statement. As an MP, Tsarukyan has immunity from prosecution.

On Sunday he told journalists the accusations against him were "politically motivated" and aimed at silencing his criticism of Prime Minister Pashinyan´s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Armenia has a fast-growing outbreak with 16,667 cases on Sunday and Pashinyan himself tested positive, though he has now recovered.