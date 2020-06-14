Fire erupts in Services Hospital

LAHORE: A fire erupted in the surgical emergency ward of Services Hospital in Lahore on Saturday.

Around 40 patients were being treated in the ward and all of them were evacuated. Firefighters broke the windows of a portion of the building to let the smoke escape. Five fire vehicles reached within no time and 40 rescuers took part in the operation. The authorities have said that the cause of the fire hasn't been ascertained yet but speculated that it broke out because of short-circuit. According to a spokesperson for Rescue Punjab, no injury or death was reported.

APP adds: Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday took notice of an incident of fire eruption at Medical Emergency of Services Hospital, Lahore.

He also sought a report from the provincial health minister and secretary of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education.

He ordered a probe into the incident and said a comprehensive report should be sought to the Chief Minister’s Office within 24 hours.

The CM said the affected patients should be shifted to other wards and all possible medical facilities be provided to them.