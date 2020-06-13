ANP asks govt to give relief package to artistes

The Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday urged the government to provide a comprehensive relief package to the artistes in Khyber Pakhtunhkhwa.

ANP cultural secretary Dr Khadim Hussain said that the pandemic had affected the financial condition of artistes and need the support of the government.

He said that the government should have taken care of the people affiliated with the culture industry. He said that the government had rejected the summery about the relief package for artistes which is an injustice to these people.

A nation and society could not progress without cultural activities, he added. Dr Khadim Hussain said that his party would take up the issue at every forum and would support the people in cultural industry. “The government’s discriminatory attitude towards artistes is a condemnable act,” he said and urged the government to address the issue forthwith by announcing a five-month support package for the artistes.